Lucas Moura’s agent has arrived in Istanbul as he looks for his client’s new home after the end of his Tottenham Hotspur contract.

Lucas was on the books at Tottenham from 2018 until earlier this summer, when his deal at the Premier League club came to an end.

The Brazilian departed Tottenham having made 221 appearances for the club, scored 39 goals and provided 27 assists.

He remains a free agent and it is still far from clear where Lucas will be playing his football in the new season.

Lucas’ agent though has now landed in Istanbul, according to Turkish journalist Resat Can Ozbudak.

It has not emerged which Turkish clubs Lucas’ agent may have made the trip to talk to.

The attacker has been regularly linked with Turkish sides in recent transfer windows and could once again be an attractive target.

As a free agent, Lucas does not have to find a new club during this summer’s transfer window and can move to a new club when it has closed.