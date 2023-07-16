Stoke City boss Alex Neil has a significant chunk of money ready to make a move to sign Sunderland hitman Ross Stewart, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Stewart is Sunderland’s attacking talisman and the Black Cats suffered when he was injured last term.

The striker is now into the final year of his contract at the Stadium of Light and Sunderland may be forced to cash in on him this summer.

Middlesbrough and Southampton are keen, but former Sunderland boss Neil wants to take Stewart to Stoke.

He has a substantial amount of money ready to use to take Stewart to the Potteries and is waiting for the hitman to recover from an injury.

Stewart could miss the start of the new Championship season with Sunderland and suitors may wait until later in the window to make their move.

Stoke recorded a finish of 16th in the Championship last term and grabbed 55 goals from their 46 games.

Neil believes that Stewart can add the extra attacking power the Potters need, but he will have to beat off competition to land the striker.