Former Rangers midfielder Malik Tillman has interest from the Premier League, with Bayern Munich aiming to sell him this summer.

Rangers had an option to keep hold of Tillman on a permanent basis following the end of his Ibrox loan stint, but they did not trigger it.

It was still suggested Rangers could go back to try to do a deal if Tillman wants to return to Glasgow, but talk of that happening has died down.

The midfielder is still tipped to leave Bayern Munich and, according to German broadcaster Sport1, he has interest from the Premier League.

The English sides have yet to firm up their interest, but Tillman is rated by the unnamed clubs.

Within the Bundesliga, Stuttgart and two other unnamed clubs are keen on the former Ger.

Bayern Munich want to sell Tillman this summer, but include a buy-back clause to give them a degree of control over his future.

Tillman is currently recovering from an injury and is not expected to link up with the Bayern Munich squad for training for the next week.