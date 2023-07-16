Leeds United remain resistant to the departure of Willy Gnonto, who is being chased by a host of clubs, including Everton, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Gnonto was one of the few shining lights for Leeds last season as they lost their Premier League status, being relegated into the Championship.

The Italy international could leave Elland Road this summer as a result and several clubs are keen on exploring a swoop.

Everton are amongst them and it has been suggested in some quarters that a move to Goodison Park is in the offing for Gnonto.

However, Leeds are continuing to resist selling the winger.

The Whites have him on a wage they feel is affordable and there is no release clause in his contract for suitors to trigger.

It is suggested that Everton would need to work hugely hard to make progress on a swoop for Gnonto.

New Leeds boss Daniel Farke may believe that Gnonto can be a key man for the Whites in the Championship as they look to bounce straight back to the Premier League.