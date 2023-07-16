Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca will undergo a medical in Seville on Monday as he prepares to sign for Real Betis, according to the Daily Express.

Roca has been tipped to move on from Elland Road following the club’s relegation from the Premier League and he is La Liga bound.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder has now arrived in Spain and Real Betis have booked him in for a medical on Monday.

As long as Roca comes through the medical checks he will then be able to put pen to paper to a loan contract.

The loan agreement Real Betis have with Leeds also contains an option to buy, although what level the fee is set at is unclear; they did explore an outright permanent transfer.

Roca only arrived at Elland Road last summer as former director of football Victor Orta looked to replace Kalvin Phillips.

He made 32 appearances for Leeds in the Premier League last season, being booked seven times, as the Whites were relegated.

It remains to be seen if Real Betis will trigger the option to buy and keep Roca in La Liga permanently.