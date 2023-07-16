Manchester United are serious contenders to sign attacking midfielder Xavi Simons if he moves on from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

PSG recently triggered a buy-back clause to bring Simons back to the Parc des Princes from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

While Simons has been brought back, his future has not yet been resolved and PSG will soon hold discussions with the Dutchman’s camp.

Simons could stay in Paris, but wants guarantees of regular game time and feels that either Neymar or Kylian Mbappe must move on for it to make sense for him to remain.

If the decision is taken to go then PSG will loan him out, with RB Leipzig the most likely destination for the 20-year-old.

However, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Manchester United are keen on Simons and could be another potential destination.

The attacking midfielder has long been on Manchester United’s radar, the Red Devils having wanted him while he was at PSV Eindhoven, and they could try to secure him this summer.

Erik ten Hag wants to strengthen his squad this summer, but is dealing with needing to balance the books and loaning the Netherlands international could make sense.