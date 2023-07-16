Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic and Oxford United are keen on signing Cardiff City attacker Isaak Davies, according to the Sun.

Championship side Cardiff have just strengthened their attacking options by snapping up Karlan Grant on loan from West Brom; Aaron Ramsey has also joined in a coup.

They had already added forwards before Grant’s arrival and now all eyes are on which attacking players look to leave the Bluebirds for regular game time.

Davies could be a possible departure and he is now drawing substantial interest from League One.

John Mousinho’s Portsmouth are showing interest in the 21-year-old hitman, while Charlton are also keen on snapping him up.

Oxford United, keen to improve on a dire campaign last term, are further admirers of the Wales Under-21 international.

All three League One sides are looking at capturing the Cardiff man on a loan agreement, which could work for the Bluebirds and Davies.

Davies made ten outings in the Championship for Cardiff over the course of last season and found the back of the net once, against Huddersfield Town.