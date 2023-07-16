Rangers legend Barry Ferguson is of the view that through their summer signings, Michael Beale’s side are sending a message that they mean business.

The Gers are reshaping their squad this summer and they have been very active in the transfer window, signing seven players so far.

Rangers are still pursuing several targets and Danilo from Feyenoord and Los Angeles FC’s Jose Cifuentes are at the top of their list.

Ferguson believes if Rangers are able to sign Danilo, then Beale will have a host of options in his forward department to rely on.

The former Gers star stated that Rangers are now sending a message with their new transfer strategy that they mean business and they want to end their Celtic’s dominance.

“I also won’t be surprised if Danilo comes in from Feyenoord”, Ferguson wrote in his Daily Record column.

“If Antonio Colak [striker has joined Parma. Ed] goes that would leave Beale picking from nine players – Danilo, Cyriel Dessers, Kemar Roofe, Fashion Sakala, Todd Cantwell, Sam Lammers, Kieran Dowell, Tom Lawrence and Ianis Hagi – for four forward positions.

“Now that really does feel like something worth getting excited about.

“It’s sending out a message that Rangers mean business again and that Celtic have been far too dominant for far too long.

“The only way to stop that is to freshen things up inside Ibrox.”

Rangers have recently re-signed Leon Balogun on a free transfer to provide depth in their defence.