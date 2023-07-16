Talk that Turkish giants Fenerbahce are on the verge of signing Southampton defender Lyanco is wide of the mark.

Lyanco has been linked with an exit from Southampton during the ongoing summer transfer window following the club’s relegation.

A move to Turkey has been mooted, with Besiktas his chief suitors, where coach Senol Gunes is a firm admirer.

However, it has been suggested in some quarters that Lyanco is bound for Besiktas’ rivals Fenerbahce, who are close to signing him.

That talk though is wide of the mark and Fenerbahce do not have an agreement to sign Lyanco, according to Turkish journalist Elis Buse Arac.

Lyanco made 21 appearances in the Premier League for Saints last term and it is unclear if he is in Fenerbahce’s sights.

He picked up four yellow cards in the process, but could not help Southampton to survive in the top flight.

The Brazilian centre-back’s contract on the south coast is due to run through until the summer of 2025.