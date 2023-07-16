Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto insists that with the signing of Rasmus Kristensen from Leeds United on a season-long loan deal, the Giallorossi have managed to rope in an important player with a good background.

After playing in the English top flight for just one year, the full-back moved to Italy to join Jose Mourinho’s side on a season-long loan deal on Friday.

The Whites spent an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of £10m, to sign the Denmark international from Red Bull Salzburg last summer.

However, following the club’s relegation from the top flight with the demands to balance the books being high, Leeds have been forced to offload a number of their high-earners, Kristensen being one of them.

Expressing his delight at having managed to get the deal over the line, the Italian club’s sporting director insisted that the 26-year-old is someone they have monitored for a long time.

“Rasmus is a footballer that we have followed for a long time, even in his previous football experiences”, Pinto told his club’s official website.

“We finally had the opportunity to bring a mature boy to Rome, with an important background, despite his young age.

“We are convinced that thanks to his contribution, our defence will be stronger and our squad more competitive.”

Kristensen finished last season at Elland Road with 30 appearances overall and he managed to make four goal contributions.