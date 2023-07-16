West Ham United are not giving up in the battle with Newcastle United for Harvey Barnes, with the next week suggested to be decisive for the winger’s future.

Barnes is expected to follow James Maddison out of the King Power exit door in the wake of Leicester’s relegation from the Premier League.

Newcastle have made the winger a key target and are looking to get a deal done to take him to St James’ Park.

Barnes prefers a move to the Magpies, who have Champions League football to offer, but West Ham have not given up, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Hammers have good contacts with Leicester and are trying to leverage those to gain an edge in the chase.

It is claimed that the next week will be decisive towards deciding where Barnes will be playing his football next season.

West Ham are flush with cash after selling Declan Rice to Arsenal on an deal worth a guaranteed £100m.

David Moyes’ side also have Europa League football to offer Barnes after winning the Europa Conference League last season.