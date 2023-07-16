Wolves are not miles away from agreeing a deal with Bristol City for West Ham United target Alex Scott, but other clubs could still come in, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Robins midfield talent Scott is in demand this summer and Bristol City are looking for at least £25m in order to let him leave.

Wolves have seen an offer of £20m plus add-ons turned down by the Championship side, who are sticking to their guns.

It is suggested that Wolves are not too far off a deal with Bristol City, but other Premier League clubs could yet come in for the player.

David Moyes’ West Ham have been linked with Scott and have cash to spend after selling Declan Rice.

The Hammers banked a guaranteed £100m from selling Rice to Arsenal.

Some of the sum could be used to snare Scott away from Ashton Gate, but West Ham are likely to need to move quickly.

Wolves however are continuing to work on the swoop and the Molineux outfit remain hopeful that they will be able to agree a fee with Bristol City.