Aston Villa have increased their offer for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, but it has been matched by another club.

Villa boss Unai Emery is keen to bring France international Diaby to the Premier League, strengthening his attacking options.

A battle is ongoing though with sovereign wealth fund owned Al Nassr, who have made Diaby a lucrative personal term offer.

Now Aston Villa have upped their offer to Leverkusen to around €50m, according to German daily Bild, but it has been matched by Al Nassr.

Villa have a daunting task on their hands convincing Diaby to turn his back on the riches in Saudi Arabia to move to the Premier League.

Leverkusen would prefer to keep hold of Diaby, who they have under contract for another two years.

However, the winger believes the time has come to move on from the Bundesliga club.

Leverkusen start their training camp on Sunday and it is unclear if Diaby’s future will be resolved before then.

Moving to Al Nassr would see Diaby link up with Cristiano Ronaldo.