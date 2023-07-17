Aston Villa sporting director Monchi is to hold a meeting with the agents of Everton target and Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto in the coming days.

Gnonto is a wanted man this summer and could leave Leeds following their relegation from the Premier League and into the Championship.

Everton are keen on landing the winger and were even recently claimed to have gone in with an offer.

Now Aston Villa are preparing to make their own moves for the Italy international and, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, a meeting is set to happen.

Villa sporting director Monchi will hold talks with Gnonto’s agents in the coming days.

Monchi will be keen to explore what would be needed to take Gnonto from Elland Road to Villa Park.

Leeds are hoping to keep hold of the winger, but Gnonto may not be keen on playing his football in the Championship next season.

An established Italy international, there could be question marks over whether he would continue to be selected whilst playing in the second tier.