Aston Villa have continued to remain an option for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Felix spent the latter half of last season on loan at Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are keen to move him on this summer.

The forward’s representatives have been knocking on the doors of several clubs over the last few months to find a new home for him.

Paris Saint-Germain are amongst the clubs who have been offered the chance to sign the attacker this summer.

But according to Spanish sports daily Marca, Aston Villa are the only club who have shown a serious interest in him.

Unai Emery likes Felix and wants to take him to the Midlands ahead of the new season as part of his plans.

Villa have continued to be a serious option for the Portuguese but the player is yet to warm up to the idea.

Felix is only keen to leave Atletico Madrid for a club competing in the Champions League next season.

While Aston Villa have qualified for Europe, they have only found a place in the Europa Conference League.