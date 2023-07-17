Jamie Jones has left Wigan Athletic and Blackpool are pushing to sign the goalkeeper on a free transfer, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper joined Wigan in the summer of 2017 and made a total of 117 appearances for the club.

Last season, he made only 17 appearances for the Latics and saw the club fail to keep their Championship status.

Jones’ contract with Wigan expired at the end of June this season, but the League One outfit kept him on the retained player list.

But the player and the club failed to come to an agreement on a new contract and parted ways.

Fellow League One outfit Blackpool are interested in signing the veteran goalkeeper and they are pushing to complete the deal.

Blackpool also suffered relegation last season after they finished 23rd in the league table with 44 points.

Wigan boss Shaun Maloney is rejigging the Latics squad this summer to get back in the Championship and has already signed five players.