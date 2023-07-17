Brighton are convinced that Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Levi Colwill wants the move to the Amex Stadium this summer, according to talkSPORT.

Colwill spent last season on loan at Brighton and Robert De Zerbi wants to sign him on a permanent deal this summer.

Brighton have already failed with two bids and Chelsea have made it clear that they do not want to sell him in the ongoing transfer window.

Liverpool and Tottenham are also interested in the defender but Brighton are hoping to win the race.

Colwill remains their top defensive target despite the failed bids and Brighton are convinced that the Chelsea defender wants the move.

The centre-back progressed under De Zerbi last season and will be a certain starter if he rejoins Brighton.

Chelsea are keen to convince him that he has a long-term future at Stamford Bridge and keep him.

Colwill will travel with the squad for their pre-season tour of the United States where Mauricio Pochettino wants to take a look at him.

But Brighton are not losing hope and are intending to keep pushing to sign him from Chelsea this summer.