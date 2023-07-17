Chelsea and Manchester United both made enquiries about Willian, who has signed a contract to return to Fulham.

Willian’s deal at Craven Cottage expired earlier this summer and he departed Fulham as a free agent while he considered his next move.

Nottingham Forest wanted Willian, while Fulham put a new contract offer in front of him and it is back to the London club he has gone.

Willian though had interest from two heavyweights in the shape of Chelsea and Manchester United.

According to ESPN Brasil, both Chelsea and Manchester United put in enquiries to Willian, weighing up the conditions of a possible deal.

The pair were monitoring Willian, however they saw him as a plan B and neither made him an offer.

Willian, 34, will now continue his career back at Fulham, having made an impact at Craven Cottage last term.

He also had interest from Saudi Arabia, but preferred to continue in the Premier League under Marco Silva.

Willian has made 286 appearances in the Premier League and will now be aiming to hit the 300 mark.