Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr has been offered to Serie A giants Inter Milan this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Sarr was a bit part player at Tottenham last season, making just 14 senior appearances across all competitions.

The 20-year-old midfielder is looking to impress new manager Ange Postecoglou but he may be unlikely to be handed regular game time by the Australian.

His representatives are said to be looking for a new club this summer and are sounding out teams across Europe.

And according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, Inter have been offered a chance to consider signing Sarr by a market intermediary.

Agents are at work to gauge the level of interest the midfielder might garner in the ongoing transfer window.

Intermediaries are claimed to be planning to take the Spurs player to Italy this summer in search of regular first-team minutes.

Inter’s doors have been knocked to check whether they would be keen to sign him ahead of the new season.

There are no live negotiations with Inter as for now, they have only been offered the player.