Napoli are pressing the accelerator on their attempts to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old midfielder spent the last 18 months on loan at Villarreal and is back for pre-season training with Tottenham.

It is unclear whether Ange Postecoglou wants the Argentinian in his squad for next season but he has suitors in Europe this summer.

Real Betis are believed to be interested in re-signing their former midfielder but he is being courted heavily by Serie A champions Napoli.

The Italian giants have been keeping tabs on him for a while and according to Corriere dello Sport (via TuttoNapoli), Napoli are accelerating their efforts to sign him.

Napoli want to add Lo Celso to their title-winning squad and have opened negotiations with Tottenham.

The north London club are open to offers to sell him but Napoli are hoping to sign him on loan.

The Serie A champions want to sign him on an initial loan with an option to buy him next year.

Napoli signed Tanguy Ndombele on a similar deal from Spurs last summer but never took up the option on him.