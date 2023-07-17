The fee that Leeds United are set to pay to land Chelsea’s Ethan Ampadu on a permanent deal has been identified, according to Wales Online.

The Whites have a new manager in place following their relegation to the Championship and the squad are going through an overhaul.

They are looking to sign a centre-back as Robin Koch has left for Eintracht Frankfurt this summer and Diego Llorente for Roma, and they believe that Ampadu is the right defender for them.

It has been suggested that new Leeds boss Daniel Farke is an admirer of the Welsh international and the Championship outfit are closing in on signing him.

And the transfer sum the Elland Road outfit are set to pay Chelsea to sign Ampadu permanently has been identified.

It is claimed Leeds will pay around £10m to £12m to the Blues to secure Ampadu’s services.

He has been on the books at Chelsea since 2017 and has been sent out on several loan spells all around Europe over the years.

Ampadu played in Serie A last season with Spezia Calcio, where he featured 35 times for them making two goal contributions.

Now it remains to be seen if and when Leeds will capture the 22-year-old versatile defender with one year remaining on his current deal with Chelsea.