Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has revealed he understands that Josko Gvardiol will complete a move to Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s wealthy Cityzens are looking to splash the cash again this summer and they are in talks for RB Leipzig’s Gvardiol.

No agreement has yet been reached, but there is optimism that a deal will be struck which can see Gvardiol move to Manchester.

And former Bundesliga hitman Fjortoft insists it is his understanding that the deal will happen.

He is clear that Manchester City and RB Leipzig are not far apart in terms of their respective valuations and the move should go through.

Fjortoft wrote on Twitter: “Re: Josko Gvardiol.

“Understand it’s just a matter of time before the the RB Leipzig-defender is presented as Manchester City- player.

“The two parties not far from each other in terms of fee.

“The 21-year-old Croatian is left footed and will be a great reinforcement for City.”

Gvardiol made 30 appearances for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga last season and further underlined his reputation as one of the best young defensive talents in the game.

He could cost Manchester City around the €100m mark.