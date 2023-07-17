Middlesbrough are keen on signing Blackpool target Jaime Jones on a free transfer this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Jones has just parted ways with Wigan Athletic after his contract with the Latics expired at the end of June and he was unable to agree a new deal.

The 34-year old goalkeeper is already on Blackpool’s shortlist and they are pushing to land him.

Now Championship outfit Middlesbrough have joined the hunt for the former Wigan goalkeeper.

Manchester City loanee Zack Steffen, who was first-choice goalkeeper last season, left after the expiration of his loan deal with Boro.

The Championship outfit have already signed two goalkeepers in the form of Tom Glover and Seny Dieng in the ongoing transfer window.

However, Michael Carrick wants to add experience in that department and has identified Jones as the perfect fit.

Jones has previous Championship experience with Wigan Athletic and last season he made 17 appearances for the Latics in the league.