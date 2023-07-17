Luton Town are in the race to sign Middlesbrough target Ryan Giles in the ongoing summer transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

The 23-year-old left-back spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough and featured 45 times in the Championship for them.

Michael Carrick is keen to have him back this summer on a permanent deal and is pushing to re-sign Giles in the ongoing transfer window.

But Boro are set to face competition from a club in the Premier League for the signature of the defender ahead of the new season.

Newly-promoted Premier League outfit Luton are interested in snapping up the Wolves left-back.

Rob Edwards is seeking to build a squad that can sustain their Premier League status next season.

His performances for a top Championship side last season have convinced Luton to push to sign him this summer.

Wolves are open to offers for Giles and could accept bids in the region of £5m in the ongoing transfer window.