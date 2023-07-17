Newcastle United have made an offer of a contract to Manchester United linked defender Axel Disasi for a potential move this summer.

The 25-year-old centre-back has been heavily linked with a move away from Monaco in the ongoing transfer window.

Manchester United have been keeping tabs on the defender with a view to potentially signing him.

The Red Devils have had talks with his representatives but they have other priorities in the market at the moment.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Newcastle are now pressing forward with an attempt to sign the centre-back.

It has been claimed that Disasi has received a lucrative contract offer on his table from the Magpies.

Newcastle are looking to convince the player to move to St. James’ Park and thrash out the personal terms on a contract.

The club are also set to start negotiations with Monaco who want €40m from the defender’s departure this summer.

Newcastle have already signed Sandro Tonali and are hoping to secure a deal for Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes this week.