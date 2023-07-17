Nottingham Forest are only in the early stages of talks to sign Dean Henderson from Manchester United, but are hopeful, according to The Athletic.

Henderson spent last term on loan at the City Ground and helped Steve Cooper’s side see off the threat of relegation from the Premier League.

Forest want Henderson back, but Manchester United have been reluctant to do business until they address their own need for a goalkeeper.

They are now set to sign Andre Onana from Inter and Forest have opened talks for Henderson.

The discussions between the two clubs are still in their early stages, but Nottingham Forest are hopeful of agreeing a deal with Manchester United.

Henderson is likely to be attracted towards the idea of returning to the City Ground.

Onana is expected to be Manchester United’s number 1 and Henderson will need to leave Old Trafford to play.

Manchester United’s incoming goalkeeper could well fly to New York on Wednesday as part of the Red Devils’ pre-season tour.