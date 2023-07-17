Queens Park Rangers are eyeing signing a Premier League midfielder on loan in the ongoing summer transfer window, according to the Sunday Mirror.

QPR finished 20th in the Championship table last season and are looking to do better in the upcoming campaign.

Gareth Ainsworth is looking to bring in several reinforcements to the squad as he pushes to help QPR rise up the league table next season.

QPR have already brought in four players and are due to announce two more new signings in Lewis King and Asmir Begovic today.

Ainsworth is also seeking to add real quality to his midfield and he is looking at options from clubs in the Premier League.

QPR are targeting bringing a Premier League midfielder on loan ahead of the start of the new season.

It is unclear which player QPR have their eyes but their goal is set to sign someone on loan from the Premier League.

Ainsworth is hopeful that several new names will help QPR shake off last season and do better in the upcoming campaign.