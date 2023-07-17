Sunderland are set to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop, as the Red Devils are closing in on signing Andre Onana from Inter Milan, according to talkSPORT.

The Old Trafford outfit are close to signing their new first-choice goalkeeper Onana, who has already agreed personal terms with them.

The Premier League giants were hesitant to let any of their goalkeepers go with David de Gea’s departure and Dean Henderson’s injury.

And Sunderland made an approach for Bishop but it was blocked by Manchester United due to uncertainties with the Onana deal.

However, the Red Devils are now happy to let go of the 23-year-old shot-stopper to Sunderland with Onana’s arrival imminent.

Tony Mowbray’s side are desperate to get hold of a goalkeeper with 22-year-old Anthony Patterson being their only senior choice as they have allowed Alex Bass to join AFC Wimbledon.

And they have shortlisted Bishop as a top target; he has played for Southend United and Mansfield Town.

It remains to be seen when the Black Cats will sign the Manchester United fringe goalkeeper, with one year remaining on his contract.