Leeds United have not received an official bid from Everton for Italian international Willy Gnonto, according to The Athletic.

The Whites have already seen a host of players depart from Elland Road this summer following their relegation last season.

Gnonto is one of the players in the Leeds squad attracting interest from several clubs this summer.

However, the 19-year-old left winger has no relegation clause in his contract and despite strong interest in him from several clubs, Leeds are keen to keep him at Elland Road this summer.

Everton and Aston Villa are interested in Gnonto’s signature and it has been suggested that the Toffees had a £15m bid rebuffed by the Yorkshire outfit.

However, it has been claimed that Everton have not submitted any official offer to Leeds for the Italian international.

Everton remain keen on Gnonto, but given their financial situation, they might not be able to meet Leeds’ expectation to lure the youngster to Goodison Park.

It has been suggested that Aston Villa are also pushing for Gnonto, who is admired by Unai Emery, and it is unclear if Leeds can hold on to him.