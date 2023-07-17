Michail Antonio is open to leaving West Ham United amid interest from Saudi Arabia, according to the Guardian.

The English striker is drawing interest from Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq, who are in the process of trying to sign Jordan Henderson from Liverpool.

It is unclear whether Al Ettifaq, who are not one of the club’s majority owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, would be able to pay a fee for Antonio.

And West Ham would be unlikely to agree to grant Antonio a free transfer even though he is in the final year of his contract at the London Stadium.

However, Antonio is open to leaving West Ham this summer, even though the interest is not advanced.

Moving to Saudi Arabia on a lucrative contract may appeal to Antonio, with Al Ettifaq putting a competitive side together for Gerrard.

Antonio, 33, found the back of the net on 14 occasions for West Ham over the course of last season.

Six of the goals Antonio scored were on West Ham’s route to success in the Europa Conference League.