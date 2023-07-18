Atalanta are already in negotiations to sign a replacement for Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Manchester United are set to turn their attention towards signing a new number 9 after finalising the deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Hojlund has been their top target and they held initial talks with the player’s representatives and Atalanta over a deal earlier in the summer.

The Premier League are set to launch a bid to sign Hojlund soon and it has been claimed that Atalanta are already preparing for life after the Dane.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Serie A outfit are already negotiating a deal to bring in his replacement.

Almeria striker El Bilal Toure has been lined up as the replacement for the 20-year-old striker.

Atalanta are already in negotiations with Almeria to bring in Toure as the Dane’s replacement in the ongoing transfer window.

However, the Italian club will push for a big fee and want somewhere around €70m before agreeing to sell Hojlund.

The Dane has already agreed personal terms with Manchester United and has prioritised moving to Old Trafford this summer.