Besiktas coach Senol Gunes has been the driving force behind the Turkish club’s swoop for Southampton defender Lyanco.

The Turkish outfit are set to complete a move for the 26-year-old, after having tracked him for a significant period of time.

Lyanco is departing Southampton after their relegation, but it has been claimed they are only receiving a low fee for him.

And, according to Turkish broadcaster TRT Spor, the Black Eagles’ pursuit of Lyanco has been driven by Gunes.

The experienced coach is a firm admirer of the defender and wants him bringing to the club.

Lyanco will fly to Turkey on Wednesday to undergo his medical before putting pen-to-paper to a four-year contract.

Besiktas are also in talks with former Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey, who could be yet another defender from the Premier League to don the Turkish club’s colours next season.

Lyanco was signed by Southampton in the summer of 2021 and featured in 48 games for the club, but could not help them avoid the drop.