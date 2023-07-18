Juventus have backtracked on Aston Villa target Weston McKennie and restored him to the first team squad.

The Bianconeri have been looking to offload McKennie, who flopped on loan at Leeds United in the second half of last season.

To push him towards the exit door they froze him out of the first team squad and informed him he would not be heading on their tour of the United States.

However, Juventus have now had a rethink and, according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, McKennie has been restored to the first team squad.

He has been told that he will be going on the pre-season trip to the United States.

What the development means for McKennie’s future is unclear, but Juventus are claimed to be still willing to sell him.

Aston Villa were interested in him in the January transfer window and have again been linked with him this summer.

McKennie has also been linked with a possible switch to Germany with Borussia Dortmund, but developments regarding his future have slowed in recent days.