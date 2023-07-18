Leeds United could have an opening to sign Alexander Nubel from Bayern Munich, with Stuttgart not keen on capturing the goalkeeper permanently.

Nubel is expected to be on the move from Bayern Munich this summer after returning to the club following a two-year loan at Monaco.

Leeds are keen on taking the shot-stopper to Elland Road, but are facing serious competition from Bundesliga side Stuttgart.

Stuttgart are claimed to have the edge in the race, but there could be an opening for Leeds as, according to German daily Bild, Bayern Munich want a permanent sale, which Stuttgart are not keen on.

Bayern Munich have turned down a €500,000 loan fee offer for Stuttgart, which did not contain an option to buy.

Stuttgart are reluctant to buy Nubel as they do not want to block the pathway for their highly rated teenage goalkeeper Dennis Seimen.

Leeds could step in and take Nubel away from Bayern Munich permanently, which could appeal to the Bavarians.

However, Stuttgart are planning a second move for Nubel and it remains to be seen what their fresh bid will look like.