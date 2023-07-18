Rasmus Hojlund will not put pressure on Atalanta for a transfer but his priority is to join Manchester United in the ongoing transfer window.

Manchester United have already signed Mason Mount and are on the verge of getting a deal done to bring in Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

The Red Devils are now expected to turn their attention towards signing a striker and Hojlund is their priority target this summer.

Atalanta have already rejected suggestions of doing a player-plus-cash deal to sell Hojlund to Manchester United ahead of the new season.

The Serie A outfit want €70m from the forward’s departure and according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Hojlund will not create any problems for the Italian club.

The striker is keen on a transfer but is not prepared to burn his bridges with Atalanta this summer.

He is not ready to agitate for a move but joining Manchester United remains his priority in the ongoing window.

A boyhood Manchester United fan, the striker has had conversations with Erik ten Hag over a potential switch.

There are other clubs interested in the Dane as well but Manchester United are his preferred choice.