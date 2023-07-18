Manchester United have already signed Mason Mount and are on the verge of getting a deal done to bring in Andre Onana from Inter Milan.
The Red Devils are now expected to turn their attention towards signing a striker and Hojlund is their priority target this summer.
Atalanta have already rejected suggestions of doing a player-plus-cash deal to sell Hojlund to Manchester United ahead of the new season.
The Serie A outfit want €70m from the forward’s departure and according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Hojlund will not create any problems for the Italian club.
The striker is keen on a transfer but is not prepared to burn his bridges with Atalanta this summer.
He is not ready to agitate for a move but joining Manchester United remains his priority in the ongoing window.
A boyhood Manchester United fan, the striker has had conversations with Erik ten Hag over a potential switch.
There are other clubs interested in the Dane as well but Manchester United are his preferred choice.