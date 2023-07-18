Manchester City held a meeting with intermediaries today in their bid to sign Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig and the outcome was positive, it has been claimed.

The Premier League champions are working on a deal to sign RB Leipzig’s Croatian defender and are close to arriving at a final conclusion regarding the transfer.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is keen to snap up the centre-back, who he is a big admirer of.

And in their bid to put a deal in place, Manchester City held a meeting with intermediaries working on the deal earlier today, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

It is suggested that the meeting was a positive one, which has left Manchester City confident.

The indications are claimed to be that Gvardiol will become the most expensive defender in the history of the game when he moves to Manchester City.

He joined the German side from Dinamo Zagreb and quickly set about establishing himself as an ever-present figure in the Leipzig defence.

Leipzig beat off competition from Leeds United to sign Gvardiol, but it appears the player will get a move to England soon.