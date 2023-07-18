Newcastle United defender Kelland Watts is set to join League One outfit Wigan Athletic on loan, and the move will become permanent at the end of the next season when his contract expires, according to the Daily Mail.

The defender is back at St. James Park this summer after a loan spell, however, his days on the Tyneside are looking numbered.

Watts is a product of the Newcastle youth system and made only one appearance for the senior team, in July 2020.

Newcastle have sent him out on several loan spells to further his development, but Watts now looks set to leave St James’ Park permanently.

It has been suggested that Wigan have made Watts a priority target for the upcoming season.

And now he is set to join Wigan on a season-long loan deal and he will become a permanent player for them when his contract runs out with the Magpies at the end of the upcoming term.

Watts spent last season with Peterborough; however, a knee injury limited his appearances as he only played eleven times for them.

It remains to be seen if the 23-year-old English centre-back will be able to kick on with his career at Wigan.