Newcastle United are making progress in talks to sign West Ham United target Harvey Barnes and a deal could be done this week, according to the Daily Mail.

Barnes has been keen to move away from Leicester City since they got relegated from the Premier League last season.

He has several suitors in the Premier League with West Ham believed to be interested in signing the winger this summer.

But Newcastle have the edge in the race and they have made considerable progress in negotiations with Leicester.

And it has been claimed that if the talks continue as planned, a deal could be finalised by the end of this week.

Leicester were initially demanding a big fee for a player who has two years left on his contract but Newcastle were reluctant to overpay.

However, Newcastle have made progress in talks with Leicester and a compromise is expected to get agreed.

If negotiations continue on the current track, a deal worth £35m to £40m is expected to get agreed upon between the two clubs.

Barnes has been keen to join Newcastle with Eddie Howe believed to be a big admirer of the winger.

And at present it appears West Ham will lose out in the chase for Barnes.