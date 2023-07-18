Leicester City defender Timothy Castagne would be open to a return to the top tier of English football amid interest from several Premier League clubs, but no club are in advanced talks for the Belgian, according to The Athletic.

The 27-year-old right-back is expected to leave Leicester this summer following their relegation last season.

Castagne has no shortage of admirers in the transfer market and a host of Premier League outfits are interested in his services.

Marco Silva’s Fulham are particularly keen on taking the Leicester right-back to Craven Cottage this summer.

However, Castagne has suitors in Italy, also in the form of Juventus, who are confident of landing the player.

It has been claimed that Castagne would be open to the idea of a return to the Premier League next season, but at the moment, no club are in advanced talks.

Leicester boss Enzo Maresca wants to keep the Belgian international at the club, as he is aiming to take the club straight back up to the top division of English football.

However, it has been claimed that Leicester will seek a fee in the region of €15m in the event the player departs.