Napoli have not made any approach to Bayern Munich to sign Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch, it has been claimed in Italy.

Last summer, the 21-year-old midfielder joined Bayern Munich from Ajax for a transfer fee worth up to €23m.

However, Gravenberch failed to establish himself as a regular in the starting line-up at the Bundesliga giants and played a bit part role.

The young midfielder wants to play regular football and he has suitors in the form of Liverpool and Napoli.

Liverpool have long been keen on Gravenberch and if Fabinho and Jordan Henderson move on then their need for midfielders will only grow.

Napoli are also keen on adding depth and quality to their midfield and Gravenberch is on their shortlist.

However, according to Italian outlet CalcioNapoli24, the Serie A champions have yet to approach Bayern Munich for Gravenberch’s services.

Liverpool are also pursuing Southampton star Romio Lavia and it remains to be seen whether they will make a move for the Bayern Munich midfielder this summer.