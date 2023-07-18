Southampton will only be banking a low fee from the sale of defender Lyanco to Turkish giants Besiktas, according to The Athletic.

In the summer of 2021, Lyanco joined Southampton from Torino for a £6.4m transfer fee.

Last season, the 26-year-old Brazilian centre-back made 21 appearances for Southampton while picking up four bookings.

Following Southampton’s relegation, Lyanco is expected to leave the club and he is a target for several Turkish outfits.

Now it has been suggested that Southampton have agreed a deal with Besiktas for Lyanco.

And Russell Martin’s side will only receive a low fee for the 26-year-old defender, in what is set to represent a big loss for Saints.

Lyanco is set to fly to Turkey to sign a deal with Besiktas on Wednesday and he has agreed to a four-year deal with the Turkish outfit.

Southampton also received an offer for Lyanco from Brazilian outfit Vasco da Gama for a season-long loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season

But Saints rejected the proposal in favour of cashing in on the centre-back in the ongoing transfer window.