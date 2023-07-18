Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has shown his desire to accept a pay cut in order to join Napoli, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 27-year-old has spent the last 18 months away on loan at Spanish side Villarreal but is back for pre-season under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Argentine does not have a clear idea over whether the new Tottenham manager will have him among his plans with clubs in Europe keeping an eye on him.

Newly-crowned Italian champions Napoli are keen on taking Lo Celso to Italy with the player also showing eagerness.

And, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the former Paris-Saint Germain man, who earns a net salary of €4m per year at Tottenham is even keen on taking a pay cut in order to secure the move.

Newly-appointed Napoli coach Rudi Garcia has Lo Celso at the top of his shortlist in order to strengthen his midfield.

Lo Celso joined Tottenham initially on loan in 2019 and then on a permanent basis the following year.

He impressed while on loan at Villarreal last term and former Yellow Submarine boss Unai Emery wants him at Aston Villa.