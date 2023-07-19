The agents of Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund have visited Atalanta’s training base to stress to the club’s CEO that their client wants to move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are on the verge of signing Andre Onana and they have shifted their attention to adding a forward to their squad.

Atalanta’s Hojlund is at the top of Erik ten Hag’s wish list for a forward and the Dane is also in favour of a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have established contact with Atalanta regarding the 20-year-old Danish forward.

It has been suggested that Atalanta have rejected a player-plus-cash deal for Hojlund and want €70m for the player.

Manchester United believe that the 20-year-old cannot command such a high transfer fee and want to negotiate the price down.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Hojlund’s agents visited Atalanta’s training base in recent days.

They stressed to the Italian club’s CEO that the striker wants to take the opportunity of a move to Old Trafford.

Atalanta do not intend to block Hojlund’s exit, but want to make sure they get what they feel is a fair price for the player.