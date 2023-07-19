Aston Villa are almost in agreement with Bayer Leverkusen about a fee for Moussa Diaby, but Al Nassr continue to lurk.

Villa boss Unai Emery is keen to land the France international winger and the Midlands side have been holding talks with Leverkusen to get the job done.

Al Nassr are also keen and have put a lucrative proposal to Diaby to make the move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Aston Villa are not being put off and, according to French radio station RMC, they have now almost reached an agreement with Leverkusen on a fee.

The total on the table is around €50m including add-ons.

Al Nassr are expected to come back in with another bid after seeing a first offer rejected; then Diaby will quickly make up his mind about what he wants to do.

Villa are claimed to be keen to complete a move to sign Diaby quickly.

It remains to be seen if Aston Villa can convince the winger to snub the offer of a lifetime from Saudi Arabia to move to Birmingham.