Aston Villa are prepared to sanction the exit of attacker Keinan Davis and there are several Championship sides who have asked about him, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Davis is keen to move on from Villa Park as he seeks regular game time and he spent last term in the Championship on loan at Watford.

The striker clocked regular game time at Vicarage Road and wants to again be in the thick of the action in the upcoming campaign.

And Aston Villa have opened up to his exit, with the Premier League side prepared to sign off on it.

Several Championship sides have already asked about his situation at Villa Park.

It has yet to be decided whether Davis will depart Aston Villa on another loan deal or a permanent transfer.

Davis, 25, came through the youth set-up at Aston Villa and has recorded 86 appearances across all competitions for Aston Villa, scoring six times.

He is now into the final 12 months of his contract at the Premier League side and boss Unai Emery prefers other options.