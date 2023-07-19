Cardiff City, Rotherham United and Portsmouth are in the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Charlie Savage this summer, according to the Sun.

Savage spent the latter half of last season on loan at Forest Green Rovers and managed to impress despite the club getting relegated to League Two.

He featured in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Leeds United in a pre-season friendly last week but was not in the squad to take on Lyon in Edinburgh today.

Savage is also not expected to travel to the United States for their pre-season tour and is now likely to be shipped out.

It has been claimed that two Championship clubs – Cardiff and Rotherham – and League One outfit Portsmouth are interested in signing him.

The 20-year-old is not part of Erik ten Hag’s plans going forward next season and the club are prepared to consider both loan and permanent offers.

A loan offer would work in favour of Cardiff who are not allowed to pay any transfer fees until January.

Savage will carefully study on the offers on his table before choosing his next club away from Old Trafford this summer.