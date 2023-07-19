Torino are adamant about their valuation of Perr Schuurs and Crystal Palace will only be able to improve their bid if they manage to offload Joachim Andersen, it has been claimed in Italy.

23-year-old centre-back Schuurs has piqued interest from several European outfits in the ongoing window and Torino are facing a battle to keep him.

Torino signed Schuurs from Ajax last summer and have placed a price tag of €40m on his head to ward off suitors.

Premier League outfits Liverpool and Crystal Palace are interested in him, but the Reds are not prepared to meet Torino’s asking price.

Roy Hodgson’s side tabled a €35m bid for the Dutch centre-back in an effort to sign him.

The Italian outfit are holding out for more money, but according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Tutto Mercato), in order to improve their bid, Crystal Palace need to sell their centre-back Anderson.

The 27-year-old centre-back has three more years left on his contract with the Eagles and he is attracting interest from Premier League outfits.

Now it remains to be seen if Crystal Palace will offload Anderson to go back to Torino with a substantial offer to sign Schuurs.

The Eagles could also attempt to knock down Torino’s price.