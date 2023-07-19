Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock is ready to sign former Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell on a free transfer in order to provide competition to Lee Nicholls, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Championship club currently have Nicholls as their number one and Warnock is keen to beef up his choices between the sticks.

The Huddersfield boss has had his eyes drawn towards shot-stopper Maxwell as an option.

The 32-year-old is without a club at the moment having left Blackpool at the end of his contract last season.

He has been training with Merseyside club Liverpool though in order to stay fit.

Having represented clubs such as Fleetwood Town, Cambridge United, Preston North End and Charlton Athletic, Maxwell would add valuable experience to the Huddersfield Town squad next season.

He wore the captain’s armband for most of his time with Blackpool ending his spell there with 114 appearances overall.

Warnock is keen for an experienced goalkeeper to come in and believes that Maxwell could well fit the bill.