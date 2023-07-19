Jordan Henderson has not travelled for Liverpool’s pre-season fixture against German side Karlsruher today, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Henderson has given his approval to a move to Saudi Arabia with Al Ettifaq, who are pushing to sign the Reds captain this summer.

The midfielder has accepted an offer of a contract worth £700,000 per week from the Saudi side and is waiting for Liverpool to agree a fee with them.

Despite the speculation over his future, Jurgen Klopp has taken the Liverpool camp to Germany for his side’s pre-season preparations.

But the midfielder has been left out of the squad that will take on Karlsruher today in their first pre-season game of the summer.

Henderson has not travelled with the squad for the game as he awaits a positive outcome in negotiations between Liverpool and Al Ettifaq.

The Saudi side are said to be offering only £10m but Liverpool are holding out for double that figure.

Steven Gerrard has identified his former team-mate as his top target and wants to reunite with him at Al Ettifaq.