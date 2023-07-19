Leeds United are not expecting their second summer signing to be made imminently, though the goalkeeping department is where the next investment is most likely to be made, according to Leeds Live.

The takeover of the Yorkshire-based club by American investment group the 49ers was approved by the EFL earlier this week.

It was only after the official confirmation regarding the change of ownership that the Whites announced their first signing of the summer in the form of Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea.

However, Ampadu will not be followed through the door by another fresh face imminently, with nothing else lined up yet.

The goalkeeping department though will be the most likely area where the next investment is to be, with Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow a target.

Besides looking for a goalkeeper, Leeds are also keen on bringing in a new left-back in the summer.

The club are operating behind their rivals in the Championship due to the late takeover approval and late managerial appointment, but they are keen to attack the transfer market.

Boss Daniel Farke has already warned that changes in the squad at Elland Road might run until late in the transfer window.